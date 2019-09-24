Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Wilson

Notice Condolences

Freda Wilson Notice
WILSON Freda Wendy Sadly on 16th September surrounded by her loving family, Wendy, aged 77 passed away.
Mother to Peter and Jeanette, sister to Doreen (deceased), Dorothy and Gerry (deceased), mother-in-law to Jackie and
Stuart and good friend to Tony, nana to Jordan, Josh, Katie, Kaliegh, Sean, Carly and Luke, great nana to ten children.
Funeral at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 10:45am followed by refreshments at the White Hart Pub, Preston.
All enquiries to N C Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.