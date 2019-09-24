|
|
|
WILSON Freda Wendy Sadly on 16th September surrounded by her loving family, Wendy, aged 77 passed away.
Mother to Peter and Jeanette, sister to Doreen (deceased), Dorothy and Gerry (deceased), mother-in-law to Jackie and
Stuart and good friend to Tony, nana to Jordan, Josh, Katie, Kaliegh, Sean, Carly and Luke, great nana to ten children.
Funeral at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 10:45am followed by refreshments at the White Hart Pub, Preston.
All enquiries to N C Funeral Directors, 11 Langcliffe Road, Preston, Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019