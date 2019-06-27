Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Freda Perry

Freda Perry Notice
PERRY (née Heywood) On 22nd June 2019,
peacefully in hospital,

FREDA
aged 93 years.

Dearly loved mother of
Philip (deceased),
Stephen and Susan.
Dear mother-in-law of Irene.
A dear grandmother
and great grandmother.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service to be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at 11:30am.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR
Tel: 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
