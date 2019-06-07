|
|
|
DAWKINS Freda Elizabeth Peacefully in hospital on
4th June 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Hugh, dearly loved mum of Pauline, Jen, Val and Andrew, loving grandmother of Julie, David Jemma, Jo and Sean and great gran of Charlie and Georgia and families.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Service of Thanksgiving at Penwortham United Reformed Church on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
North West Air Ambulance or Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
