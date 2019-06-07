Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Dawkins

Notice Condolences

Freda Dawkins Notice
DAWKINS Freda Elizabeth Peacefully in hospital on
4th June 2019, aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of Hugh, dearly loved mum of Pauline, Jen, Val and Andrew, loving grandmother of Julie, David Jemma, Jo and Sean and great gran of Charlie and Georgia and families.

Will be loved and
remembered always.

Service of Thanksgiving at Penwortham United Reformed Church on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
North West Air Ambulance or Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.

Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.