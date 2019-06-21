|
|
|
JOLLY Peacefully on 16th June 2019
with family by his side,
FRED
Aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carole, loving father of Dianne and Valerie, much loved step-father of Stephen and John. Treasured grandad of Andrew, Alison and Steph and also a great-grandad of Jake, Aimee, Elsie and Poppy.
Always in our hearts.
A celebration of Fred's
life will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 5th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to 'British Lung Foundation'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel-01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
