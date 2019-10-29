|
TOWERS Frank (Late of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow,
Ireland and formerly of
Warrington and Preston) -
October 25, 2019,
peacefully, in his 91st year,
in the thoughtful care of the staff
at St. Columcille's Hospital,
Loughlinstown;
dearly loved husband of Lily,
father of Ian and Peter and
father-in-law of Miriam and Maria,
cherished grandfather of
Russell, Daniel and Alois;
Louise, Claire and Jonathan and
great-grandfather of
Hannah, Maeve and Robyn,
sadly missed by his family
relatives and friends.
Funeral Service tomorrow
(Wednesday, October 30)
at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church,
Powerscourt, Enniskerry,
Co. Wicklow followed by committal in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Friends of St. Columcille's
Hospital, Loughlinstown.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019