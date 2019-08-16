Home

SMITH Peacefully in hospital
on 11th August 2019
Frank Smith B.E.M.
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of Brenda and Janice and father-in-law
to Gary and Duncan.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 12.30pm.
No flowers please; donations,
if so desired, to Victim Support
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
