SEED Peacefully, on 6th June 2019,
in St. Catherine's Hospice,
surrounded by his loving family.
Frank
Aged 87 years.
The beloved husband to
Kath (deceased),
loving dad of John, Derek,
Tony and Stuart
and a dear father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
'The world is full of
wonderful things,
Beautiful flowers and
butterfly wings,
Thousands of birds weaving patterns in flight,
Millions of stars decorating
the night.
But if we search the whole world over, one shore to another,
We will never find a treasure, as precious as our father'.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 20th June at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
