Frank Rawlinson Notice
RAWLINSON On 27th November 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Surrounded by his loving family.
Frank
Aged 76 Years.
The much loved husband of Sylvia,
loving dad to Beverley, David & Lisa,
adored grandad &
great grandad.
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church, Lostock Hall,
on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"Parkinson's UK"
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019
