|
|
|
RAWLINSON On 27th November 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Surrounded by his loving family.
Frank
Aged 76 Years.
The much loved husband of Sylvia,
loving dad to Beverley, David & Lisa,
adored grandad &
great grandad.
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church, Lostock Hall,
on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"Parkinson's UK"
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019