NORRIS Passed away on 3rd August 2019
FRANK
Aged 87 Years.
Beloved husband of
Nellie (Nee Churchman),
devoted dad of Pauline, Janet and Carol and also a much loved father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad and
great-great grandad.
You had your boots for walking,
Now that's what you must do,
Walk the hills in Scotland,
Just like you used to do.
From Nell, love you forever.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 15th August 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to 'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019