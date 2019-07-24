Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
St. Clare's Church
Fulwood
Frank Madden Notice
MADDEN Frank In his 91st year,
who died peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice,
surrounded by his loving family,
on 17th July 2019.
"Most Sacred heart of Jesus,
We place our trust in you"
Precious husband of Teresa (deceased), devoted father of Ellen, Kathleen, Patricia, Martin and John, beloved father-in-law to John, David, Dawn and Michelle, cherished grandad to Nicola, Rebecca, Patrick, Ruth, Jack, Sophie, Connor and Ben and much loved great grandad to Ciara, Neve, Vinny, Liam, Jacob, Molly and Libby.
Requiem Mass at
St. Clare's Church, Fulwood,
on Monday 29th July
at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment at Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2019
