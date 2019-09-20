|
|
|
HALTON Peacefully on 16th September 2019
Frank
Aged 99 years.
Devoted husband of the late
Evelyn, much loved dad of Kenneth
(deceased) and Ian. Treasured
grandad of Steven and David
and a cherished great-grandad
of Chloe and Joseph.
He lived for those he loved and
those he loved remember.
Funeral Service will take place
at St. John's Church, Leyland on
Wednesday 25th September 2019
at 2.15pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if so desired, may go
to either Cancer Research U.K.
or British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019