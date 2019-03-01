|
GORNALL Frank It is with great sadness that
the Gornall family announce
the passing of Frank on
21st February, aged 73.
Dearly loved husband of Vera, inspirational dad to
Darren and Michelle,
and cherished grandad to Faye.
Funeral to take place at
St. Maria Goretti Church at 2.30pm on Tuesday 5th March, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to the amazing
St. Catherine's Hospice,
can be received at the church on the day or sent directly.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
