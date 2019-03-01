Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:30
St. Maria Goretti Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gornall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gornall

Notice Condolences

Frank Gornall Notice
GORNALL Frank It is with great sadness that
the Gornall family announce
the passing of Frank on
21st February, aged 73.
Dearly loved husband of Vera, inspirational dad to
Darren and Michelle,
and cherished grandad to Faye.
Funeral to take place at
St. Maria Goretti Church at 2.30pm on Tuesday 5th March, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to the amazing
St. Catherine's Hospice,
can be received at the church on the day or sent directly.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.