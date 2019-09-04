Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
St Paul's Church
Bury Lane
Withnell
View Map
Frank Fisher Notice
FISHER On 29th August 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
Surrounded by his family
Frank
Aged 81 Years
The beloved husband of Carol,
dearly loved dad of Ann,
Alison and David.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
"He did us proud"
Funeral Service at
St Paul's Church,
Bury Lane, Withnell.
On Monday 9th September
at 2.00 p.m,
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
