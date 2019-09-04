|
|
|
FISHER On 29th August 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
Surrounded by his family
Frank
Aged 81 Years
The beloved husband of Carol,
dearly loved dad of Ann,
Alison and David.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
"He did us proud"
Funeral Service at
St Paul's Church,
Bury Lane, Withnell.
On Monday 9th September
at 2.00 p.m,
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019