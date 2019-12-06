Home

FARR FRANK Olive, Yvette and family would like to thank everyone for supporting us all with kindness, flowers, cards, Mass offerings and donations
to 'Heartbeat' and
'North West Air Ambulance'.
A special thank you to
Canon Peter Draper and Deacon Jim Maguire for heartfelt prayers. Thank you to Preston Golf Club for catering and Another Bouquet
for a beautiful floral tribute.
Many thanks to Martin's Funerals for guiding us through
this difficult time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
