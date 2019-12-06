|
FARR FRANK Olive, Yvette and family would like to thank everyone for supporting us all with kindness, flowers, cards, Mass offerings and donations
to 'Heartbeat' and
'North West Air Ambulance'.
A special thank you to
Canon Peter Draper and Deacon Jim Maguire for heartfelt prayers. Thank you to Preston Golf Club for catering and Another Bouquet
for a beautiful floral tribute.
Many thanks to Martin's Funerals for guiding us through
this difficult time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019