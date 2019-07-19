Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Francis Lang Notice
LANG On 14th July 2019, in hospital,
FRANCIS (FRANK)
Aged 89 years,
Husband of the late Phyllis, dad to Linda and Stewart, father-in-law to Brian and Kelly, grandad to Emma, Nicola, Joanne, Yasmin and Amber, great grandad to Ashleigh, Keagan, Luca, Lexi and Brayden,
great-great grandad to Maia
and partner to Judy.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 24th July at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
