Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Halsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Halsall

Notice

Francis Halsall Notice
Halsall Francis
'Frank' Frank's family would like to thank all relatives & friends for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given at this sad time.

Thank you to all the carers,
district nurses and the paramedics who looked after Frank.

Thanks also to everyone
who attended the funeral and
to the Rev Pat Belshaw
for the lovely service.

Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.