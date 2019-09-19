|
|
|
HALSALL On 15th September 2019
Peacefully in Hospital.
Francis
'Frank'
Aged 87 years.
The beloved husband to Edna,
loving dad to Mark & Jacqueline,
father in law to David,
grandfather to Sarah & Alexander
and great grandfather to
Angel & Serenity.
'A loving thought,
a silent tear,
a constant wish
that you were here.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 27th September 2019
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, Medical Assessment Unit'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019