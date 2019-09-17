|
HALL Francis Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Fran who died peacefully, fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Thursday 12th September, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, loving dad of David, Anne and Catherine, dear father in law of John and Rory and the proud grandad of Joshua, Freddie, Jessica, Heather, Louis and Ceara.
Requiem Mass and interment will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Longridge on Friday 20th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Wilfrid's, Longridge.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019