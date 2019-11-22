|
|
|
FARR On 16th November 2019,
in The Royal Preston Hospital
FRANCIS (FRANK)
Aged 79 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Olive, loving dad to Yvette, dear father-in-law to Michael, devoted grandad to Daniel and Alistair and brother of Tony (N.Z.)
Requiem Mass at St. Anthony's
R.C. Church, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, on Thursday
28th November at 11.00 a.m. followed by committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to either 'North West Air Ambulance' or 'Heartbeat' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019