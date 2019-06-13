|
|
|
TOOTELL Peacefully on 5th June 2019
Frances Mary
Much loved wife of the late Dennis, mum of Janice and Barbara,
mother in law of John and Billy (deceased), granny of Kim and Darren, great-granny of Aaron and great-great-granny of Cobie.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
A Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 17th June at 1.45pm.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
Read More