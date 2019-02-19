Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:45
St. Anthony's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Copp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Copp

Notice Condolences

Frances Copp Notice
COPP née Derry
Frances Mary Died peacefully at
Stella Matutina Care Home, Lytham on 5th February 2019
after a short illness.
Much loved wife, mother
and grandmother.
Requiem Mass
St. Anthony's RC Church on
Monday February 25th at 11.45am followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Stella Matutina Care Home c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston
PR1 2UQ
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.