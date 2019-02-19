|
|
|
COPP née Derry
Frances Mary Died peacefully at
Stella Matutina Care Home, Lytham on 5th February 2019
after a short illness.
Much loved wife, mother
and grandmother.
Requiem Mass
St. Anthony's RC Church on
Monday February 25th at 11.45am followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Stella Matutina Care Home c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston
PR1 2UQ
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
