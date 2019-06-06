|
BLACKLEY Frances Eileen On 2nd June 2019 after a long brave battle surrounded by her family peacefully in Fleet Valley Nursing Home, Gatehouse of Fleet. Formerly of Hayfield Avenue, Hoghton.
The dearly loved wife of Bill, much loved and loving mum of Wendy and Kevin, mother in law of Clive, grandma of Jessica, Georgina and Elena and great grandma of Lily.
She will be loved and
remembered always.
A short service will take place at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries on Tuesday 18th June
at 12 noon. All friends are
respectfully invited to attend.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully accepted
for Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
