Tierney (Nee Chowns)
Florence Aged 96 years
The beloved Wife of Robert (deceased), the ever loving Mother of Jean, Barbara (both deceased) and Robert. The ever loving Mother-in-Law of Irene also a loving Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister.
Re-United
The Funeral Service is to be held at St. Matthew's Church, New Hall Lane, at 11:15pm on Tuesday 11th June, followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Salvation Army c/o
funeral directors.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Tel: 885 775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
