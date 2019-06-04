Home

Florence Tierney

Notice Condolences

Florence Tierney Notice
Tierney (Nee Chowns)
Florence Aged 96 years
The beloved Wife of Robert (deceased), the ever loving Mother of Jean, Barbara (both deceased) and Robert. The ever loving Mother-in-Law of Irene also a loving Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister.
Re-United
The Funeral Service is to be held at St. Matthew's Church, New Hall Lane, at 11:15pm on Tuesday 11th June, followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Salvation Army c/o
funeral directors.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Tel: 885 775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
