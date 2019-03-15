Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Smith


1911 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Florence Smith Notice
SMITH (née Hoyle)
Florence Born August 31, 1911
in Rossendale and died
peacefully in Moor Park House on
March 10th, 2019 aged 107 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mum of Anthea,
mother-in-law of John Darrel, Nana of Adam (Micki),
Nicola (Chad), Maryann (Brett),
Margaret (Tyler) and
Richard (Alicia), step grandson Rob (Momoie) and Grand-Nana to nine great grandchildren.
She will be remembered and loved through her stories, photographs and family history.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.