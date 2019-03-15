|
|
|
SMITH (née Hoyle)
Florence Born August 31, 1911
in Rossendale and died
peacefully in Moor Park House on
March 10th, 2019 aged 107 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mum of Anthea,
mother-in-law of John Darrel, Nana of Adam (Micki),
Nicola (Chad), Maryann (Brett),
Margaret (Tyler) and
Richard (Alicia), step grandson Rob (Momoie) and Grand-Nana to nine great grandchildren.
She will be remembered and loved through her stories, photographs and family history.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More