|
|
|
OLLERENSHAW Florence May Peacefully at
Preston Private Nursing Home on
24th March 2019, aged 95 years.
FLO
Loving wife of George (dec),
loving and much loved mum of Tony, devoted mother in law of Janet, cherished gran of
Mark and Kate.
Flo's Funeral Service is to be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 8th April, at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to benefit Dementia UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston,
PR2 2LQ Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More