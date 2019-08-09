Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:45
St Christopher's Church
Lea
Florence Lindord Notice
LINFORD Florence
'Chris' Peacefully at home on
Saturday 20th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of Reg,
and a wonderful friend to many.
Chris' funeral service will be held at
St Christopher's Church, Lea on
Tuesday 13th August at 12:45pm
followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Chris
are being gratefully received and can be made directly to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All further enquiries to
Preston Co operative Funeralcare
550 Blackpool Road
Ashton Preston
01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019
