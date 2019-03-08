|
FIELD (nee Livesey)
Florence Aged 94 year, formerly of
Lostock Hall, died peacefully
in the care of the staff of
Longsands Ward, Preston.
Private Care Home on
February 27th 2019.
Pre-deceased by her devoted and loving husband Peter,
loving mother of Gerald.
Sadly missed by her son Gerald, daughter -in-law Lucy, grandsons Tim, Matthew, Jonathan and Oliver and great-grandchildren
Hollie, Maggie, Peter and Isla.
Funeral service to be held at
St. James's Church, Lostock Hall at 12.30pm on Wednesday March 13th followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
