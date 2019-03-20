|
|
|
CARDEN Florence Bernice Peacefully in her sleep at Banksfield Nursing Home on
13th March 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Neil,
much loved mum of Lee,
mother in law of Amanda and devoted nana of Lucy and Sam.
Dearly missed by all her
family and friends.
Goodnight, God bless.
Bernice's Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
Parkinson's UK.
William Houghton Funeral Director, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel: 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More