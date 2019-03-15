|
ASHWORTH Florence Edith Former teacher of adult education, dress making and crafts and longtime member of the embroiderers guild.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th March,
aged 97 years.
Beloved widow of Wilfred,
loving mother of Brenda, Julie, Carol and Jane and a dearly loved mother in law, grandma and
great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary Magdalene's Church, Ribbleton on Monday 18th March at 2.00pm, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Age U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
