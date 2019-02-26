Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
16:00
Preston Crematorium
Eva Holker Notice
HOLKER On February 17th 2019,

Eva
aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Rob,
loving mum of Janet, Julie and Mandy, dear nanna of Nehomie, Louishya, Lois and Zack,
loved great-nanna of Kiean, Amelia, Declan, Kaya, Kaari
and Keeley. Always Bobby's Girl.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday February 28th at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Vine House c/o and

All inquiries to:
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston
PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
