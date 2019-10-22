Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
Eccleston St. Mary's
Eva Brown Notice
BROWN (née Ellison) On 14th October 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Eva
aged 100 years
Devoted wife of Alan (deceased)
and a loving auntie to her many
nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Eccleston St. Mary's on Monday
28th October at 12:00noon
followed by interment in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019
