Notice WHITELEY Ernest Edward

'Eddie' The family of the late

Eddie Whiteley wish to express their appreciation of the sympathy conveyed in so many ways.



Thank you to all our friends and neighbours who supported us at this sad time, it meant so

much to all the family.

For all donations gratefully received to 'St Catherine's Hospice, thank you.

Thank you to the

NHS doctors and nurses,

we cannot praise you enough.

Also, to the Doctors at

The Ryan Medical Centre and Michelle & Angela in the

pharmacy department.

We also praise the team of district nurses (Laura's team) who looked after Eddie so well and with such dedication, Eddie called them

'his ladies'.

Thank you to the Rev Pat Belshaw for a lovely service at

Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Last but not least the dedicated firm of Ian & Wendy Wilde at

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, who helped us so much. Thank you for your professional and dignified funeral arrangement.

Perhaps you sent a lovely card,

Perhaps you sent

those lovely flowers

Perhaps you were not there at all but thought of us that day

Whatever you did to console us,

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019