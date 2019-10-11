|
|
|
WHITELEY Ernest Edward
'Eddie' The family of the late
Eddie Whiteley wish to express their appreciation of the sympathy conveyed in so many ways.
Thank you to all our friends and neighbours who supported us at this sad time, it meant so
much to all the family.
For all donations gratefully received to 'St Catherine's Hospice, thank you.
Thank you to the
NHS doctors and nurses,
we cannot praise you enough.
Also, to the Doctors at
The Ryan Medical Centre and Michelle & Angela in the
pharmacy department.
We also praise the team of district nurses (Laura's team) who looked after Eddie so well and with such dedication, Eddie called them
'his ladies'.
Thank you to the Rev Pat Belshaw for a lovely service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Last but not least the dedicated firm of Ian & Wendy Wilde at
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, who helped us so much. Thank you for your professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Perhaps you sent a lovely card,
Perhaps you sent
those lovely flowers
Perhaps you were not there at all but thought of us that day
Whatever you did to console us,
we thank you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019