|
|
|
NOBLETT Eric The family of Eric would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations at this sad time.
Special thanks to Rev. Chris Nelson for the lovely service,
to Pamela Jane for the beautiful floral tributes and to Julie at Quality Food Fayre
for excellent catering.
Finally thank you to Neal Buckley and staff for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
Read More