NOBLETT Eric Peacefully in hospital on
29th May 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Betty, and a loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best
He put His arms around you
And took you up to rest
Sleep tight.
Andrew & Fiona
Funeral service at
St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 13th June at 1.45pm, followed by committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
Cancer Research UK or Kidney Research UK c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
