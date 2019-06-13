Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Eric Lee Notice
LEE Eric 92 years.
Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019.

Loving Partner of Theresa (Dec)
Devoted Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.

" Will be Loved and Missed Always "

Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 10.45am

By request family flowers only.
In memory of Eric all donations can be made to
Sepsis Awareness UK

All enquiries to
Preston Coop 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
