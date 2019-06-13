|
|
|
LEE Eric 92 years.
Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019.
Loving Partner of Theresa (Dec)
Devoted Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
" Will be Loved and Missed Always "
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 10.45am
By request family flowers only.
In memory of Eric all donations can be made to
Sepsis Awareness UK
All enquiries to
Preston Coop 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
