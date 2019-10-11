|
|
|
FLEETWOOD On September 30th 2019 suddenly and peacefully at his home
Eric
aged 83 years.
Dear son of the late Ethel and Frederick, dear brother to the late Jack and devoted partner
to the late Alex Ince.
Eric will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday October 17th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019