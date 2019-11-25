|
DONALDSON Eric Roy Peacefully on 12th November 2019 in respite care in Chorley,
aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of Bea,
a much loved Dad and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Food For The Poor Jamaica.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2019