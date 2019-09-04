Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Eric Dewhurst Notice
Dewhurst Eric Peacefully in hospital
on 29th August 2019
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of late Cuthbert and Amelia, dear brother of William and David both deceased, loving brother-in-law and Uncle.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service and interment at Bretherton Congregational Church on Monday 9th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
