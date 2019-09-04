|
|
|
Dewhurst Eric Peacefully in hospital
on 29th August 2019
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of late Cuthbert and Amelia, dear brother of William and David both deceased, loving brother-in-law and Uncle.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service and interment at Bretherton Congregational Church on Monday 9th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019