AIREY ERIC Formerly of Longton, Preston
and employee of Norweb for over 40 years, died peacefully at his home in Cumbria on 9th May,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Rose, much loved father of David and Linda, cherished father in law, devoted grandad of Nicholas, Jennifer, Katherine, Amanda and Alex, loving great grandad and a much appreciated friend to many.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th June at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donation in lieu, if desired, and as per Eric's wishes to St Catherine's Hospice, Lostock Hall, Preston c/o
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, PR3 3JY. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
