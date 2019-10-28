Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Enoch Barton

Enoch Barton Notice
Barton On 22nd October 2019

Enoch
Aged 80 years

The beloved husband of Eileen,
father of Veronica and
a much loved grandad to Lily
and Florence, loved brother of John and Ann, sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Thank you for the care and attention of all the wonderful
staff on Ward 10 at
Royal Preston Hospital.

Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019
at 11.30 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019
