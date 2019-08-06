Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Hunter

Notice Condolences

Elsie Hunter Notice
HUNTER On 1st August 2019
Peacefully in hospital

Elsie Ann
Aged 88 Years
The beloved wife of Ian,
dearly loved mum of Duncan,
Kenneth, Graham & Elaine
and a much loved mother in law,
grunnie & great grunnie.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard
Crematorium on Friday
16th August 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.