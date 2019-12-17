|
|
|
RUSSELL On 12th December 2019
Mrs. Ellie Russell
Aged 95 years.
Wife of the late John Russell,
loved mother of John, Archie, Robert, Helen and Gina and a loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Saturday 21st December
at 12.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'CRY' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019