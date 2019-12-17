Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellie Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellie Russell

Notice Condolences

Ellie Russell Notice
RUSSELL On 12th December 2019
Mrs. Ellie Russell
Aged 95 years.
Wife of the late John Russell,
loved mother of John, Archie, Robert, Helen and Gina and a loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Saturday 21st December
at 12.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'CRY' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -