Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Ellen Moon

Ellen Moon Notice
MOON Ellen Passed away on 29th May 2019, after a long illness.
Dearly loved wife of Alan.
Only my heart can hold the wonderful memories you gave me,
Till we meet again my love.
Dearly loved sister of Jean,
sister-in-law to Ken, Doreen and Bob, beloved aunt and special friend to Maureen.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Anne, Woodplumpton, on
Friday 7th June at 2.30 p.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for
'The ' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
