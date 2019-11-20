|
ASHWORTH Ellen Josephine and Margaret and the family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness during their recent sad loss.
Thank you to Fr. Tony Dutton for such a personal and warm service and to all those who attended the Requiem Mass. Many thanks for all the donations received.
A special thanks to Sara at Swinburne Catering for a lovely buffet and particular thanks to Nick and Sean at William Houghton Funeral Directors for all their support, compassion and professionalism.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2019