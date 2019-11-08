Home

ASHWORTH Ellen Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on
2nd November 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved sister, mum,
mother in law, grandma and
great grandma who
will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Friday 15th November at 11am, followed by interment at
St. Francis, Hill Chapel, Goosnargh.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
