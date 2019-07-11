AINSWORTH ELLEN A loving wife and mother. An angel in disguise,

a true lady.



Those special memories of you,

will always bring a smile,

If only we could have you back for just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do.

You always meant so very much and always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain,

But you're forever in our hearts until we meet again.



We love you all the sugar in the world and love you to bits.



Your loving husband Peter,

sons Stephen and Trevor and

daughter in law Tracy xxxx Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019