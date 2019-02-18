|
|
|
WHITESIDE Elizabeth
(Lily) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th February 2019
in Chorley Hospital after
a short illness aged 91 years
Devoted wife to
Bernard (Barry) deceased,
and loving mother
of Barry (deceased),
mother in law to Ann,
dear grandmother
of Julie & Lindsey and
great grandmother
of Charlotte & Joseph.
Funeral service at
St Gregorys Church on
Wednesday February 20th
at 1.30pm followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
