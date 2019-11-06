|
|
|
HODGKISS Elizabeth
(Retired Methodist Minister) Peacefully in Hospital on
24th October, aged 83 years.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Berry Lane, Longridge on
Friday 15th November at 11:30am, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Lancashire District Methodist Church (World Church Fund)'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019