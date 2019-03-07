Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Freckleton
GARLICK Elizabeth Evelyn On March 4th 2019, peacefully
in The Manse Nursing Home,
aged 95 years and of Freckleton.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mother of Tom, John
and the late Richard, dear
mother in law, grandma,
great grandma and auntie.
'Always remembered'
Service and interment at
Holy Trinity Church, Freckleton
on Friday March 15th at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Freckleton Brass Band c/o
and further enquiries please to Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
